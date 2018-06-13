Man ambushed, killed while taking children to school on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - Police are searching for two men and a motive behind what sources described as an ambush that killed a man and injured two children Wednesday morning.

The men, dressed in all black, were hiding in a vacant home directly across the street from the victim's home. Troy Sanford, 34, was shot and killed as he was getting ready to take children to school about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said the suspects fired high-powered guns. About a dozen rounds were fired.

"How sad is that? In broad daylight," said Detroit police Commander Eric Decker. "We need the community to come forward and help puts these people away, and make sure this doesn't happen again."

Troy Sanford (WDIV)

There were three kids in the van driven by Sanford. A 10-year-old girl was shot in her shoulder. The bullet went in one side and out the other. A 14-year-old boy received bullet fragments in his face.

There was also a 12-year-old boy in the van who was not injured.

Police said the children's mother ran to the van, jumped in and rushed them to Children's Hospital.

"These guys ran up and started shooting. We have no clue why," Decker said.

No arrests have been made. Police are trying to figure out why Sanford was targeted.

The only description police have offered of the shooters is two men dressed in black and armed with guns.

