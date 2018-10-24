Man arrested, charged after minivan with 4-year-old inside stolen in Clinton Township

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A man accused of stealing a red Chrysler Town & Country minivan with a toddler inside in Clinton Township Oct. 1 has been arrested and arraigned on charges.

According the police, at about 7 a.m. Oct. 1 a Macomb County mother ran inside her mother's house to grab her son while her 4-year-old daughter was left in the minivan watching a movie. The mother then heard tires screeching and ran outside to find her car being driven away with her daughter still inside.

Shortly after the theft, officers responded to 14 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue for a young child wandering the area. Officers then took custody of the child, who suffered a bruise on her arm.

Clinton Township and Detroit police detectives were able to identify a suspect and conducted a search warrant on Helen Street in Detroit where the suspect resided. Spencer Dawaun Johnson was arrested and charged with one count of carjacking and one count of stolen property.

Johnson, 26, was arraigned at the 41B District Court in Clinton Township and given a $500,000 bond.

