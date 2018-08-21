Man charged after shot fired at supervisor at SAS Automotive in Sterling Heights

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - A 37-year-old man faces criminal charges after a shooting Saturday night at his place of work in Sterling Heights.

Someone inside SAS Automotive on Merrill Road called 911 Saturday at 11:15 p.m. to report the shooting, according to a release from Sterling Heights police. The suspect, identified as Wilshawn Antwaun Talley-Ellis, of Detroit, was an employee with SAS Automotive who allegedly returned to the worksite off-duty and argued with his supervisor.

After the argument, the employee went to his vehicle and retrieved a handgun. Talley-Ellis allegedly chased and fired one shot at his supervisor. When police arrived, he had already fled the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Police said Talley-Ellis was found in Detroit, where Detroit police took him into custody and turned him over to Sterling Heights police.

He is charged with assault with the intent to murder and felon in possession of a firearm. His bond is set at $100,000 cash or surety. If released a tether is required and he is orderd to have no contact with the victim.

