Man charged in fatal stabbing of grandfather at grandchildren's birthday in Utica

UTICA, Mich. - A suspect accused of stabbing a man to death while the victim was at his grandchild's first birthday party was in court Tuesday for his arraignment.

Miguel Mansour, 22, was formally charged with first-degree murder in the death of Michael Shereda.

"We haven't really had a chance to even think, I don't think," said Angel Shereda, the victim's daughter. "It doesn't seem real. It's almost like you're in a movie. How could it happen to us, or anybody, really?"

Shereda said her father's life revolved around his family. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.

"He was just amazing," Shereda said. "He was a family man. everyone that met him loved him."

Michael Shereda was at his granddaughter's birthday party Saturday at Grant Park when he saw Mansour doing drugs and asked him to stop, police said.

Officials said Mansour stabbed Michael Shereda at least 15 times.

"He was attacked and killed, and I believe that this person may have done more damage and I think that my dad was a hero that day," Angel Shereda said.

Mansour was denied bond.

"At first you feel like a little bit of (relief), but it's still not real," Shereda said. "He's being charged with that, but we're hoping that's really what he gets."

Michael Sereda was with his girlfriend, Debbie, for 13 years, and they have a combined seven children, 17 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

