Man escapes after robbing Chase Bank in Chesterfield Township, police say

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police said a robber escaped Thursday after targeting a Chase Bank in Chesterfield Township.

The holdup happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the Chase Bank in the 27100 block of 23 Mile Road near Gratiot Avenue.

Officials said the man pulled out a note during the robbery, but no weapon was seen.

Police said the man fled south on foot.

A police K-9 unit tracked the man to where officials believe the man got into getaway vehicle that had been parked in the area.

UPDATE: Bank robbery in Shelby Township might be connected to Chesterfield Township incident

Here is a picture of a Southfield bank robbery suspect:

A Southfield bank robbery suspect (WDIV)

Here is a picture of the Shelby Township bank robbery suspect:

A Shelby Township bank robbery suspect (WDIV)

