Man exposes himself, masturbates while riding bicycle on Sterling Heights trail, officials say

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - An off-duty police officer jogging at Dodge Park in Sterling Heights was one of two women who reported seeing a 29-year-old man exposing himself and masturbating while riding a bicycle on the trail, officials said.

William Brown is accused of riding his bicycle around Dodge Park trail Aug. 1 while exposing himself and masturbating, police said.

An off-duty police officer said she was jogging on the asphalt trail when she saw Brown with no grip on the handlebars. Brown was in full view of the public while he was masturbating, the officer said.

About a half-hour later, another woman saw Brown on his bicycle exposing himself and tried to go in a different direction, according to authorities. She said she later saw Brown sitting on a bench masturbating in the open.

"This type of vulgar behavior will certainly not be tolerated," Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith said. "Dodge Park is a beautiful place for families to go to; to enjoy the outdoors and recreation with their children. Having to worry about something like this is unconscionable."

Brown is charged with two counts of aggravated indecent exposure, a charge that carries a maximum sentence of two years.

He was arraigned Friday and is being held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Sept. 6 at 41-A District Court in Sterling Heights.

