Man faces charges after allegedly torturing, fatally stabbing adopted dog in Utica

UTICA, Mich. - There are new developments in a deadly case of animal abuse involving an adopted dog in Utica.

Alexander Gerth appeared in court Thursday to be formally charged with torturing and killing the 2-year-old mix named Sterling.

Police said Gerth is charged with one count of killing and torturing an animal in the brutal stabbing and killing of Sterling.

Alexander Gerth (WDIV)

Authorities found the dog with multiple stab wounds Jan. 24. He was left underneath a picnic table in below-freezing temperatures in Grant Park. They also noticed a trail of blood from a nearby trash can.

“I want to see justice for this dog because this dog can’t speak for itself," Rose Adkins said.

Adkins lives in the neighborhood and is outraged.

“These dog abuse charges, I like to see them go up. We need more stiff penalties for dog abuse,” Adkins said.

Police said Gerth admitted to hitting and punching Sterling on numerous occasions. He also claimed he used the physical abuse as a means of discipline.

“There has been in my career, cases like this, it does happen, unfortunately. But we worked with the local police department and we handled it the right way,” said Deputy Greg Klauka, with Macomb County Animal Control.

A judge granted Gerth a $25,000 bond. He’s due back in court Feb. 11.

