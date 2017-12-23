Man fatally shot after argument inside liquor store on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - A man was fatally shot Friday night after an argument inside a liquor store on Detroit's east side continued outside, police said.

Police said the 36-year-old victim had a dispute with a man inside the M T Elliott-Charlevoix Market in the 2700 block of Charlevoix Street at about 7:20 p.m. The man got into a gray Dodge Challenger, drove around and came back to the store, where he shot at the victim, police said.

The shooter struck another vehicle as he fled westbound on Charlevoix Street.

The victim was shot at least once in the abdomen and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

