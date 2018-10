A man was shot and killed Oct. 18, 2018 on Lyndon Street in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A man in his 40s was shot and killed Thursday night in the 22000 block of Lyndon Street in Detroit.

Detroit police are searching for three men who were in a new model gray Chevrolet Impala or Malibu. Shots were fired from the vehicle, striking the victim.

The was last seen traveling southbound on Rockdale Street.

Anyone with information on this shooting needs to contact Detroit police.

