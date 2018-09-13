Man found dead at Ford's Sterling Axle plant

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - A man was found dead Wednesday night at the Ford Sterling Axle Plant on Mound Road in Sterling Heights.

Police said the man was working at the plant and told coworkers he wasn't feeling well. They later found him slumped over and dead in a bathroom at the plant.

A source tells Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit that the man was 24 years old and father to a 2-year-old child.

An autopsy and toxicology screening is needed to determine a cause of death.

No other information is available at this time.

Ford Motor Company released this statement:

Our thoughts are with the family, friends and coworkers of a Ford employee who passed away after being found unresponsive in the bathroom at the Sterling Axle Plant early this morning. We are cooperating with authorities in the investigation.

