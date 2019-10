DETROIT - A man was found shot to death on Detroit's east side around 1:40 a.m. Friday, police say.

The shooting happened in the area of East Remington Avenue and Conant Street near a field. The unidentified victim has been described as a black man between the ages of 25 and 30.

The victim was found inside the front seat of a 2012 Kia Sorento. Police say somebody passing through the area noticed the car first, then discovered the body.

