Man found shot to death in middle of street on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - A man was shot and killed early Sunday on Detroit's east side.

Police said a call was received about a shooting in the 6000 block of Holcomb Avenue at 2:31 a.m. When police arrived, they found a man in the street in the middle of the street with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim, who was in his late 20s or early 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no witnesses, police said, and the shooter is unknown. The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.