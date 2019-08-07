Man head-butts Michigan State Police trooper, damages patrol vehicle after breaking into motel

HOUGHTON LAKE, Mich. - A man head-butted a Michigan State Police trooper, spit on troopers and damaged a patrol vehicle after breaking into a motel and assaulting a man with a knife, authorities said.

Police said the 48-year-old man kicked in the door of a motel at 9052 W. Houghton Lake Drive in Houghton Lake, where he is a resident, about 6 p.m. Monday and assaulted the man.

When police tried to arrest the 48-year-old man, he head-butted a trooper, and there was a struggle that resulted in the vehicle getting damaged and the man's nose being injured.

Police said that once the man was inside the patrol vehicle, he spit on troopers and tried to kick out the front windshield.

Police said the man also assaulted staff at the Roscommon County Jail.

The man was charged with first-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, malicious destruction of police property and assaulting and resisting a police officer.

