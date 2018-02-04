Man in critical condition after being shot in head on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - A man is in critical condition after he was shot Saturday on Detroit's east side, police said.

Witnesses told police they heard gunshots outside in the 3600 block of Fairview Street. A witness who was trying to leave the location after the shooting told police he found the 28-year-old victim lying in the middle of the street.

Police said the suspects may have been in a silver Chevrolet Yukon, which was seen fleeing the scene after the shooting.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.