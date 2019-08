A man accused of stealing jewelry from a Walmart in Shelby Township on July 29, 2019. (WDIV)

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Shelby Township police are searching for a man who wore a "Dad" shirt to Walmart and stole $2,900 worth of jewelry, officials said.

The incident happened July 29, police said.

The man was caught on surveillance video wearing a green shirt with "Dad" across the front and gray pants.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photo is asked to call Shelby Township police at 586-731-2121.

