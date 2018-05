DETROIT - A man was shot and killed early Sunday at a block party on Detroit's northeast side.

Police said the 38-year-old victim was at the party in the 2000 block of Dearing Street when shots were fired at 12:30 a.m. He was taken to Harper Hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

Police are investigating. At this time, it is unclear what led to the shooting.

