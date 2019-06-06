Man killed in shootout with Wayne State police in Detroit's Midtown

DETROIT - Wayne State University police are investigating after an officer got into a shootout with a gunman Wednesday night, according to police.

The man was firing shots randomly Wednesday night, police said.

When he was confronted by an officer, a shooutout followed.

The officer was not injured, but the man was killed by the gunfire.

The officer was responding to a report of a man on a bike who was allegedly firing shots outside Detroit Rescue Mission. Police say the officer confronted the possible gunman and a shootout followed near Third and Peterboro streets.

The suspect has not yet been identified. Police said he did not have identification on him.

The officer involved in the shooting has been with the department for about four years.

A man was killed in a shootout with Wayne State University police on June 6, 2019. (WDIV)

