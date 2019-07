EASTPOINTE, Mich. - A man has died after crashing his pickup truck into a home just before 12 a.m. Wednesday in Eastpointe.

It happened in the area of 9 Mile and Linwood.

No one inside the home was hurt. The cause of the crash is not known.

A man drove a pickup truck into a home July 31, 2019 in Eastpointe. He was killed. (WDIV)

