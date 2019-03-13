Man makes sandwich, helps customers before stealing $20 from Michigan Walmart Subway

Police are looking for a hungry and helpful criminal who went behind the counter at a Walmart Subway shop, made himself a sandwich, helped customers and then stole $20.

WPBN reports the incident happened at the Subway inside Walmart in Traverse City.

The suspect approached an employee, saying he worked at another Subway nearby, police said. The man asked if he could make himself a sandwich, but was told he couldn't. He did it anyway, according to police.

Police told WPBN the suspect knew his way around Subway procedures, as he performed tasks on the register and rang up customers who were waiting in line.

He also stole $20 from the register.

Investigators are working with Walmart Loss Prevention and Subway management to identify and locate the suspect.

