Man pulled over for 8th DUI does splits during sobriety test

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - A man suspected of driving while under the influence of alcohol did the splits instead of his field sobriety test, according to Sterling Heights police.

The encounter was contentious with the man, who went between slurring, to belligerence and even threats. Michael Joseph Axelson, 53, took five attempts to complete a Breathalyzer test

In order to prove that he wasn't drunk, Axelson did the splits. However, when he got a clean Breathalyzer test, he tested over three times the legal limit.

Police recently released dashcam video. His rap sheet goes back to 1985 from Michigan to Nevada and back. He's been accused of drunken driving, had a suspended license, drove with a suspended license, more drunken driving convictions, and failure to obey traffic laws.

Reports indicate this is Axelson's eighth drunken driving incident.

Watch the video above for the full report from Local 4 News at 6.

