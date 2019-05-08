Man rides shopping cart out of Clinton Township store without paying for energy drinks, police say

A man suspected of stealing energy drinks from a store in Clinton Township. (WDIV)

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Clinton Township police said a man kicking himself along on a shopping cart left a store without paying for energy drinks.

Video shows the man riding the shopping cart out the doors of a store.

Police said the man was concealing Red Bull and other energy drinks when he left the store.

He was wearing a Detroit Red Wings jersey with a dark long-sleeved shirt underneath, dark pants and dark shoes with white bottoms.

Police didn't reveal when or where the incident happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clinton Township Police Department at 586-493-7855.

You can see surveillance video below.

