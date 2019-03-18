Man shot and killed in Roseville days before his birthday

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - Detectives in Roseville are hoping the public can help them solve a case.

A 31-year-old man was found fatally shot early Monday morning in the parking lot of an apartment building at Oakland Street and 11 Mile Road in Roseville.

Original Story: Man fatally shot in parking lot outside Roseville apartments

Police have no idea why this happened or who else is involved. Police said a man called about 1:40 a.m. to report he had been shot. Officers found him in the parking lot behind the apartments.

"He was on the floor in the parking lot and was shot twice," an official from the Roseville Police Department told Local 4.

The victim, identified as Lawrence Faller, had suffered two gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead a few hours later.

Faller was about to turn 32 on Saturday. The victim wasn't able to provide much information when he called for help. Police said he described the shooter as a black man who fled on foot afterward.

Investigators are hoping small details can help. Anyone with information on this fatal shooting needs to contact the Roseville Police Department at 586-447-4484.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.