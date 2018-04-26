Man shot by Shelby Township police after barricading self in home, threatening to shoot officers

A man was shot by police April 26, 2018 in Shelby Township after barricading himself in a home. (WDIV)

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A man was shot Thursday by Shelby Township police after firing shots, barricading himself inside a home and threatening to shoot officers, police said.

Police said a call was received at 1:57 p.m. from a woman who said her 35-year-old boyfriend had a gun in his mouth and had fired a shot inside a home in the 53000 block of Providence Drive. When police arrived at the scene and were getting information from the woman, they heard three gunshots.

The supervisor on the scene was able to contact the man on the phone, but was unable to get the man outside.

At 2:53 p.m., police said the man threatened to shoot police officers and immediately came outside and engaged officers. Officers fired at the man, hitting him multiple times, before rendering medical aid until crews from the Shelby Township Fire Department arrived and transported the man to a level one trauma facility, where he is receiving care, police said.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident. The Utica Police Department also assisted at the scene.

