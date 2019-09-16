Man shot by Sterling Heights police at mobile home park

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - A man is in critical condition after being shot by police in Sterling Heights.

Sterling Heights police officers were involved in a shooting just after 3:30 a.m. Monday at a mobile home park in the area of Utica Road and Van Dyke. According to police, there was an argument between a group of people in the street. Officers were directed to a home where one of the individuals that was involved in the 40000 block of Bonaparte Avenue.

That man exited his home and pointed a gun toward officers, police said. Officers fired multiple rounds at this man, hitting him multiple times.

He was transported to the hospital and is listed in critical condition. No officers were injured.

"It's crazy. It's nuts, knowing that something like this can happen out of the blue," said neighbor Charlie Alband. "It's mind blowing ... especially around all of these houses."

Sterling Heights police have asked Michigan State Police to conduct the investigation.

A man was shot by police Sept. 16, 2019 in the 40000 block of Bonaparte Avenue in Sterling Heights. (WDIV)

