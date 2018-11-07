Man shot by Warren police after pointing weapon at officers, authorities say

A man was shot by Warren police when he pointed a weapon at officers, according to officials. (WDIV)

WARREN, Mich. - A man was shot by Warren police Wednesday after pointing a weapon at officers, according to authorities.

Police received a call around 1:40 p.m. about a man with a gun in the 5500 block of Hartlein Drive, officials said.

Two officers went to the home and found a man on the basement stairs with a weapon, police said. He pointed a weapon at the officers, and they fired shots, fearing for their lives, according to officials.

The man may have fired a shot, Warren police said.

The man was taken to Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital with a gunshot wound to his groin area, police said. He is stable, and his injury is not considered life-threatening, according to authorities.

The two officers will be put on paid administrative leave, Warren police said.

