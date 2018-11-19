Man shot, killed while hunting outside Lansing, culprit unknown

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 67-year-old man from Lansing was shot and killed while hunting deer, police said.

According to the Bath Township Police Department, the man was pronounced dead in the 8500 block of Clark Road after he was found at about 10 p.m. Friday.

The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was wearing bright orange hunting clothing while deer hunting on public property when he was shot.

The victim has not been identified.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police are assisting the Bath Township Police Department and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources in processing the scene and in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bath Township Police Department at 517-641-6271.

