Man shot outside Horse strip club in Southwest Detroit

DETROIT - A 24-year-old man was shot early Thursday morning outside the Horse strip club along Michigan Avenue in Southwest Detroit.
The victim was taken by a friend to Henry Ford Hospital.
Detroit police said surveillance video shows there was a fight in the parking lot about 2:15 a.m. A man pulled out a pistol and shot the victim in the chest.
The shooting suspect fled the area in a Jaguar, police said.
No arrests have been made.
The club was formerly known at Crazy Horse.
