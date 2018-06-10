Man shot to death after argument at Cabana Motel in Detroit; suspect on the run

DETROIT - The Detroit Police Department are looking into a shooting that happened outside a motel early Sunday morning.

One man is dead and the suspect is still on the run.

Several officers covered the Cabana Motel on Harper Avenue, between Dickerson Avenue and Conner Street. Crime scene tape, police cars and shell casings were clear signs of an active scene.

“Right now, it’s still early in the investigation and we’re trying to piece together all of the facts,” said Captain Mark Thornton with Detroit Police.

Captain Mark Thornton with Detroit Police said everything started around 5:40 a.m. Two men were arguing outside the hotel, that argument led to a shooting. Police said the victim died from his injuries, he was 43-years old.

Local 4 was there on the scene as police interviewed witnesses.

“We have a couple of witnesses, that we’re speaking with, there’s also video that captured most of the event. We’re going over that right now,” said Thornton.

Police hope that video will help them find the suspect.

“The general description, that we have and I don’t want to give everything away, because again it’s still fresh, but he’s a black male, about 5’10-6 feet in height, dark clothing,” said Thornton.

