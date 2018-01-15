Man shot while filling tires with air at gas station on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition Monday morning when he was shot while putting air in his tires at a gas station on Detroit’s east side.

The shooting happened at about midnight at the corner of Van Dyke and McNichols Road.

The victim told police two men approached him and attempted to buy marijuana. Both of the men were armed and one of them shot the victim.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.