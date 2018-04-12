Man stabbed at townhouse in Utica

UTICA, Mich. - Utica police detectives are investigating a stabbing Thursday morning at a townhouse in the area of Hall Road and Van Dyke.

A man was stabbed about 3 a.m. in his garage at a townhouse on Jenney Court behind Dave & Buster's.

Police escorted the ambulance to the hospital. Hall Road was blocked off at one point. The victim is listed in serious condition at the hospital.

Investigators are trying to figure out if this was a home invasion. They have not announced a description of a suspect.

