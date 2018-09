UTICA, Mich. - Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred Saturday at about 1:30 p.m.

According to authorities, a man was attending his grandchild's birthday at Grant Park when he asked a man to stop doing drugs. The grandfather was stabbed at least 15 times.

There were multiple children playing in the park at the time.

