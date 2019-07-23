Man to face trial in fatal stabbing of grandfather at child's first birthday party at Utica park

UTICA, Mich. - The case of a deadly stabbing in a Utica park went before a judge Tuesday.

Miguel Mansour is accused of attacking a grandfather at a first birthday party for the victim's grandson.

The courtroom was packed with family members of the victim, Michael Shereda, and the suspect, Mansour.

Mansour is charged with stabbing and killing Shereda on Sept. 1, 2018, at Grant Park in Utica.

Shereda’s family was at the park celebrating his grandchild’s birthday. The prosecution said Mansour was in the park, doing drugs, and Shereda walked over to him and asked him to stop. Shereda’s fiancée said Mansour then attacked Shereda.

The prosecution attorney told the court, that Mansour stabbed Shereda over 30 times, both in the front and the back, and said that’s enough probable cause to charge him with first-degree premeditated murder.

Mansour is due back in court on Aug. 12 at 1:30 p.m.

