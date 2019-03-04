Man undergoes surgery to save neighbor's life, family raising money to cover lost wages of donor

Cody Corwin, of Chelsea, risked his own life to save his neighbor, Bernice Ramsey.

CHELSEA, Mich. - A Michigan man is being praised for saving a woman's life by becoming a living donor.

In August, Ramsey became very sick from nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH disease. Corwin was a match and agreed to donate a lobe of his liver to Ramsey.

Ramsey's brother and sister both died from the disease several years ago. Now the family is trying to raise money to cover Corwin's lost wages. He will be out of work for eight-to-12 weeks without pay. An online fundraiser has been created to raise money for Corwin.

Family members of the woman hope to highlight the importance of living donors.

