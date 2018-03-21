Man wanted for stealing baby formula 3 times from Target in Chesterfield Township

Police said this man stole baby formula three separate times from a Target in Chesterfield Township. (WDIV)

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police in Chesterfield Township are searching for a man who was caught on surveillance video stealing baby formula from stores.

Officials said the man walked into the Target store at 51400 Gratiot Road at 6:28 p.m. on Jan. 25 and put $190 worth of baby formula in a backpack. He then walked past the checkout aisles and left the store with the baby formula, police said.

The man was seen stealing $140 worth of baby formula from the store during two incidents on Feb. 9, officials said.

During all three incidents, the man fled the store on foot to the area of the Georgetown apartments near 23 Mile Road and I-94 in Chesterfield Township.

The man is about 50 years old, 6 feet tall, weighs about 190 pounds and has a thin beard, police said. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with a royal blue hooded sweatshirt underneath, a black winter hat with an unknown logo and black tennis shoes with white trim on the soles.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield Township Police Department at 586-949-3721 or email funger@chesterfieldpolice.org.

