Man wants answers after brother fatally shot by clerk at Detroit gas station

DETROIT - The family of a Detroit man killed Sunday by a gas station clerk in Detroit has questions about his death.

Police said the clerk, Rami Ali Jaber, 26, of Dearborn Heights, and Derek Roberts, 34, got into an argument about 4 p.m. at the Citgo gas station in the 17800 block of West McNichols Road, near the Southfield Freeway.

"He just randomly stopped there to get some cigarettes," said Carnell Roberts Jr., Derek Roberts' brother.

Police said the fight between Jaber and Derek Roberts escalated and Jabar came out from behind the glass. He is accused of pulling out a gun and firing it, killing Derek Roberts.

Jaber has been charged with first-degree murder and felony firearms violations in connection with the shooting.

"Why did you have to take it to that level? Why couldn't you talk it out? Why did you have come out from behind the glass? That was unnecessary," Carnell Roberts Jr. said.

Investigators said cameras captured the shooting. While it will be difficult, Carnell Roberts Jr. said he wants to see the surveillance video.

"What happened in my brother's last minutes on this earth? That's what I want to know and that's why I want to see the video," he said.

