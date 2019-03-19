Man who threw bowling ball at Roseville bowling alley employee sentenced

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - A man charged with throwing a bowling ball at a bowling alley employee in Roseville was sentenced Tuesday morning.

Quinton Kisor, 31, of Detroit, was arrested by Roseville detectives at a home in Eastpointe. He is charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, a 10-year felony, and assault with a dangerous weapon, a four-year felony. Police said Kisor is the man who threw the bowling ball at the employee.

Kisor pleaded guilty in December to one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm and assault with a dangerous weapon. Branden Moore, 31, of Clinton Township was also charged.

A judge sentenced Kisor to one year in prison for each charge, along with two years of probation. He was given 152 days credit.

What happened

Video from inside Apollo Lanes shows the two men violently attacking an employee after they were asked to leave, according to police.

The men were part of a group that was at the bowling alley on Gratiot Avenue in Roseville around 11:45 p.m., police said.

While they were bowling, the group became unruly and started causing a disturbance, officials said. They were asked to leave by a 28-year-old Roseville man who works at the bowling alley, police said.

Several members of the group surrounded the bowling counter where the employee was standing, officials said. Kisor reached over the counter and punched the employee in the face while Moore stepped behind the counter and began to violently beat the employee, according to authorities.

Kisor picked up a bar stool during the fight and struck the employee on the head, police said. He then picked up a blue bowling ball and smashed the employee on the back of the head, according to officials.

Moore punched and kicked the employee in the face and body, police said.

When the employee fell to the ground, video shows the men continuing to kick him in the head.

Police said the men left the bowling alley after the fight.

The employee was taken to a hospital for treatment.

You can see a video of the fight below. WARNING: The video of the fight contains violent and graphic content.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.