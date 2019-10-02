Man, woman accused of stealing from 7-Eleven in Macomb Township

A man and woman suspected of stealing from a 7-Eleven in Macomb Township on Sept. 27, 2019. (WDIV)

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are searching for a man and a woman who are believed to have stolen from 7-Eleven store in Macomb Township.

They entered the store on Gratiot Avenue in Macomb Township around 1:30 a.m. Friday, police said.

They're accused of taking several items without paying for them, according to authorities.

The man is bald and was wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, a blue jacket and blue jeans.

The woman has long, dark hair, was wearing a black long-sleeved shirt and jeans and was carrying a pink purse, police said.

They left in a dark-colored Jeep Liberty, according to officials.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call the Macomb County Sheriff's Office at 585-469-6634.

