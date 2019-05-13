Man, woman shot in Clinton Township during struggle over gun

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Clinton Township police said both a man and a woman were shot Monday during a struggle over a gun.

The shooting happened at a residence along Lipke Street. Police said the man suffered a non-life-threatening wound while the woman's wounds are more serious. Their exact conditions are not known at this time.

This started as an argument that escalated into the struggle for the weapon, police said.

Police are investigating.

