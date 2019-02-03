Detroit Marathon refinery determines source of foul odor

A photo of the Marathon Oil Refinery in southwest Detroit taken in 2015. On Sunday Local 4 received several calls from residents across Metro Detroit about a foul order coming from the refinery.

DETROIT - Jamal T. Kheiry, communications manager of Marathon Petroleum Corporation released a statement explaining the source of the foul odor from its Detroit refinery.

Residents across Metro Detroit, primarily from southwest Detroit and Dearborn complained about the foul smell Sunday morning. The Marathon Oil Refinery is located in southwest Detroit.

Update from Marathon:

"Marathon Petroleum has determined that the source of the odor is a flare at the refinery that is not functioning properly and needs to be repaired. In order to make repairs, we must de-activate the flare. Flares are safety devices that allow us to safely combust excess materials at the refinery, and we are working on de-activating the flare as safely and quickly as possible.

We have deployed air-monitoring resources in affected areas, and although there is an odor, we have not detected dangerous levels of any substances. We are making our air-monitoring data available to emergency responders and regulatory agencies.

We apologize to the community for the odor and the inconvenience. Our highest priority is the safety of the community where we operate and those who work at our refinery. We will continue to work as safely end quickly as possible to resolve this matter. We are conducting a thorough investigation to determine what caused this release, and we will implement the necessary corrective actions so that this does not happen again."