Marijuana products recalled in Michigan after testing positive for chemicals, including arsenic

DETROIT - The Marijuana Regulatory Agency has recalled four medical marijuana products as part of an investigation into Iron Laboratories.

The following products have been recalled:

RSO 1G Syringe-Monster X, which failed testing in May for chemical residue of bifenazate

Glue-Buds, which failed testing in June for having cadmium

1G Savage Signature OG Budder, concentrate, which failed testing in July for arsenic

1G Platinum Vapes Diamond OG Cartridge, which failed testing in June for total chromium

Symptoms after use could include coughing, wheezing, decreased pulmonary function, nausea, vomiting, abnormal heart rhythm and damage to blood vessels, according to the MRA.

If you have the affected products you should destroy them or return them to the provisioning center where you purchased them.

"We take the testing of medical marijuana product very seriously," said MRA Executive Director Andrew Brisbo. "Our first focus is on making sure that the marijuana product in the regulated industry meets established safety standards."

The license of Iron Laboratories was summarily suspended Aug. 16. No adverse reactions have been reported.

Anyone who had an adverse reaction is asked to contact the MRA via email at MRA-enforcement@michigan.gov or phone at 517-284-8597.

The recalled products were sold in the following cities:

Battle Creek

Bay City

Burton

Chesaning

Detroit

Ferndale

Flint

Inkster

Jackson

Kalamazoo

River Rouge

Rogers City

Vassar

Wayne Ypsilanti

