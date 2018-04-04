Marine accused of taking ambulance for drunken joyride, crashing it into police cruiser in Utica

UTICA, Mich. - A U.S. Marine was charged after he was accused of stealing an ambulance and crashing it into police cruiser in Utica.

Martin Laravillela, 21, was charged with drunken driving and theft of an automobile.

Police said the incident happened March 30. Laravillela was out celebrating his birthday at Dave and Busters on Park Avenue.

Paramedics were called to the arcade to help a patron.

Laravillela checked several vehicles in the parking lot before opening the door to the ambulance and driving off, officials said.

The ambulance crashed into a police cruiser. Authorities say there were about $5,000 worth of repairs necessary.

Laravillela is stationed in South Carolina and is currently training at Selfridge Air Force Base.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.