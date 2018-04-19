Michigan Department of Transportation lifts more weight restrictions on Michigan highways

DETROIT - On Thursday, the Michigan Department of Transportation lifted weight restrictions on highways in southern Michigan.

Weight restrictions have been lifted from the southern Michigan border north to, and including, M-46 in Muskegon County, from US-31 Business Route in the city of Muskegon east to US-131, then north on US-131 to M-46, then east to the intersection of I-75 near Saginaw, then north to the intersection of M-25 near Bay City and then east to M-46, including the entire Thumb region.

Frost restrictions are still in effect for the remainder of the state and will be imposed and enforced on all state trunkline highways north of the M-46 line.

County road commissions and city public works departments put in place their own seasonal weight restrictions, which typically coincide with state highway weight restrictions. Signs are generally posted to indicate which routes have weight restrictions in effect.

For weight restriction information and updates, visit www.michigan.gov/truckers.

