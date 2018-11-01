Get to know Michigan candidates running in the Nov. 6 General Election

Candidates running for office Nov. 6, 2018 recorded prepared statements at the WDIV-TV studios to inform potential voters. You can find their statements at the links below.

U.S. Senate - Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D) and John James (R)

Michigan governor - Bill Schuette (R) and Gretchen Whitmer (D)

Michigan Attorney General - Dana Nessel (D) and Tom Leonard (R)

Michigan 8th U.S. House District - Rep. Mike Bishop (R) and Elissa Slotkin (D)

Michigan 9th U.S. House District - Andy Levin (D) and Candius Stearns (R)

Michigan 10th U.S. House District - Rep. Paul Mitchell (R) and Kimberly Bizon (D)

Michigan 11th U.S. House District - Haley Stevens (D) and Lena Epstein (R)

Michigan 12th U.S. House District - Jeff Jones (R) and Rep. Debbie Dingell (D)

Michigan 14th U.S. House District - Rep. Brenda Lawrence (D) and Marc Herschfus (R)

