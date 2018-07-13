Men shot while trying to stop home invasion on Alma in Detroit

Two men were shot by a home invasion suspect July 13, 2018 on Alma Avenue in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Two men suffered gunshot wounds while they were fighting off someone who was trying to break into a home in the 13900 block of Alma Avenue in Detroit.

Detroit police said someone tried to break into the home about 1:45 a.m. Friday by kicking in the door. The men inside tried to brace the door. However, the man trying to break in was armed with a revolver, and he used it. He fired shots into the doorway, striking the two men on the other side.

One victim, a 38-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to his hand. He refused medical treatment. The other victim, a 57-year-old man, suffered a graze wound to his right knee. Police said he is in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a black man who was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black shorts. He was armed with a revolver.

Police have not announced any arrests.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.