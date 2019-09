The men spotted on camera pushing out the $900 power washer from a retailer. (WDIV)

UTICA, Mich. - The Utica Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating men who were spotted on video pushing a $900 power washer out of a local retailer without paying for it.

Anyone with information about the men pictured above or the stolen item is asked to call Utica detective Greg Morabito at 586-731-2345.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.