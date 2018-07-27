Metro Detroit 11-year-old girl publishes her first book

DETROIT - An 11-year-old girl from Metro Detroit recently became a published author.

"To anyone who purchased my book, I would like to say thank you for all the support," said Nylah Rashed.

Nylah published her book, "The Adventures of Milan and Max." She had a vision for the book, and her parents helped her publish it.

"Her dad and I talked about getting her books published, all of her stories, and then it just so happened I was given some resources, and I went from there, and I was able to publish her book. I did everything else as far as getting the copyright, and getting the book published," said Hajra Rasheed, Nylah's mother.

Nylah developed a love for writing when she was six years old. Her mother signed her up for a writing class, and she came up with the idea for her book.

"It's about a brother and sister who can't seem to get things right so they make up a plan, but what they don't know is that their mom and dad have one too," Nylah said.

She drew her own illustrations for the book before getting a professional. The book is 51 pages long.

Nylah is already starting to write her second book, and she wants to inspire other kids to follow their dreams.

"I'm going to tell them to never give up, keep working hard because they can do anything they want to do," said Nylah.

For inquiries about Nylah Rashed, you can contact her mother, Hajra at 313-443-4063 or by email here.

"The Adventures of Milan and Max" is available at Amazon and Google Books.

