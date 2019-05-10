Metro Detroit boy with traumatic brain injury treated to huge 10th birthday surprise

WARREN, Mich. - Ten-year-old Aaron Wright, of Warren, knew it was his birthday but had no idea about what was in store for him.

When Aaron was 2 years old, he fell out of a second story window and has been living with a traumatic brain injury ever since. He’s endured 17 surgeries.

His mom and dad told the Kids Wish Network all he really wanted was to meet the Grinch because he loves "The Grinch Who Stole Christmas."

The charity did a whole lot more than that.

While Aaron was at school, they overhauled his bedroom with new furniture, oodles of toys and an Xbox, all in a "Transformers" theme.

His mother said he’s obsessed with Bumble Bee and Optimus Prime.

“I think he identifies with them,” Christiania Wright said. “He’s transformed after all the surgeries he’s been through."

The Lincoln High School Marching band was in hand to welcome Aaron home from school, where everybody was treated to pizza and cake.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.