Metro Detroit nonprofit that provided clothes to children stops due to founder's declining health

BELLEVILLE, Mich. - After 34 years, a Metro Detroit nonprofit's work is ending due to its founder and leader's declining health.

Theresa Moore, 86, started Adopt A Child Size to provide clothes to children in need.

"My health is declining, and I cannot have surgery," Moore said.

Doctors have told Moore she will not get better. She has not been given a life expectancy.

Moore said volunteers helped keep the organization running, but it can't go on without her handling the everyday responsibilities that she did.

"The Bible tells us for everything there is a season, and I think the season for this project under this group has ended," she said.

Moore said she hopes that some of the people who have shown interest in continuing the organization will be able to do so.

Numerous donors said they plan to keep giving to agencies that help children.

