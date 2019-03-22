Metro Detroit veterinarian rescues Spanish hunting dogs from getting tortured to death

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - Eight Spanish hunting dogs have a new chance at life 4,000 miles away after a Metro Detroit veterinarian rescued them.

Dr. Karen Michalski, who owns Serenity Animal Hospital in Sterling Heights, goes to Spain each year on a mission to save dogs.

"When I heard about the plight about the greyhounds in Spain, I just felt like I had to do something," she said.

Michalski and a group of volunteers recently returned to the U.S. with eight Spanish galgos, as the breed is known in Spain. She has rescued more than 100 dogs.

"The greyhounds in Spain were used primarily for hunting, and the old fashioned mentality was to basically hang them when they're done," Michalski said. "That was their method of disposal."

She wants to bring awareness to what's happening to the galgos in Spain.

"People need to realize that this is happening, that this mentality does exist still in this world," she said.

The dogs are still adapting to Michigan's cold.

If you are interested in adopting one of the rescued dogs, click here.

