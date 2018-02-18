Metro Detroit weather forecast: Sunshine emerges Sunday, temps above freezing

DETROIT - Sunshine reappears Sunday with slightly higher temps. The mercury rises even further Presidents' Day, Monday, and Tuesday, but the Motown area gets wet.

Sunday morning will go from mostly cloudy to mostly clear during pre-dawn hours. Temperatures start in the low and middle 20s if skies clear quickly. Families will need to bundle up heading to and from services and morning events.

Sunday afternoon will have more melting. Highs will be near 40°F under mostly sunny skies. Remember your sunglasses and try not to swerve too much as more potholes are revealed.

Sunday evening will have fair skies. Temps in the upper 30s.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy and chilly with temps just above freezing; in the low and middle 30s.

Welcome to Presidents' Day, Monday! Skies become cloudy again. Scattered rain showers move in from the south. Highs will be in the low and mid 50s.

Even warmer going back to work and school, Tuesday. Highs near 60°F and more as showers and thunderstorms remain a threat. Watch out for heavy downpours and ponding on road ways.

Daytime temps back in the 30s and lwo 40s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

